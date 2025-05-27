Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 313 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.4%

SMH opened at $237.44 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average of $234.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

