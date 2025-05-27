Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.55. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $43.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.