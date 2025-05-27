Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 809 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $72.26.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.