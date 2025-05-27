Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 26th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that provide remote, internet-based data storage, backup and management services using distributed server networks. Major players include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, which enable businesses and individuals to store and retrieve data on demand without owning physical hardware. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the expanding digital economy and the growing need for scalable, secure data solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,547. NetApp has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.43. 265,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,345. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $105.76 and a fifty-two week high of $190.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average is $164.91.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

