1,330 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $412,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,310.73. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,541 shares of company stock worth $2,079,948. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.52.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

