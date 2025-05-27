VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 5.0% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $237.44 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

