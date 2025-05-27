REACT Group (LON:REAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.07 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. REACT Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 1.07%.

REACT Group Stock Down 22.1%

REAT stock opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.96. REACT Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.30 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98 ($1.33).

In related news, insider Spencer Dredge purchased 10,000 shares of REACT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,219 ($97.95) per share, with a total value of £721,900 ($979,511.53). Also, insider Robert Gilbert purchased 15,281 shares of REACT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,085.46 ($13,684.48). 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

