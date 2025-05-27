Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.