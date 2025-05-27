Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,541 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $9,658,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 107,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $846.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

