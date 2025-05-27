Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 2.5% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,051,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,090,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,376,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,997,000 after buying an additional 73,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,615,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.