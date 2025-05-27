Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $285.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

