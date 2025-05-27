Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.03 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

