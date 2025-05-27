Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

