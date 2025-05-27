iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,395 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

TLT stock opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $89.04. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.