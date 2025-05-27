Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $6.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IJH stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

