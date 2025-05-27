Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Takes $580,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,088 shares of company stock worth $8,105,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

