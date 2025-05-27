Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.0% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. This represents a 62.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,693 shares of company stock worth $22,282,985. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $324.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

