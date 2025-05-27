Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Lowered by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after buying an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after buying an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,655,000 after buying an additional 601,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,025. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,445 shares of company stock worth $5,594,127. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $315.51 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.36 and a 200-day moving average of $287.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

