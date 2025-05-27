Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,921.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829,412 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,456,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,012,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,417,000 after purchasing an additional 382,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,915,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,343,000 after purchasing an additional 723,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 957,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 282,050 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

