Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Allstate makes up approximately 3.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE ALL opened at $203.39 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $212.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

