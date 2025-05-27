Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.8%

MNST opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,585,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,054.86. This represents a 68.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,112 shares of company stock worth $12,033,838. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

