TFR Capital LLC. Takes $2.70 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.3% of TFR Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of MOAT opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

