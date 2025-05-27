Menard Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $165.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $167.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HWM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

