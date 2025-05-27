iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Insights Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $115.78.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.