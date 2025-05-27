Financial Insights Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.