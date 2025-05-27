Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 491,263 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,872,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.19% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,692,000 after buying an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after acquiring an additional 835,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,201,353 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,758,000 after acquiring an additional 679,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,698,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,778,553,000 after purchasing an additional 605,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,519.62. This trade represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $388,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,202.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,729 shares of company stock worth $4,107,664. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

