Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $109.83 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,139,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,832,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Pfizer by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3%

PFE stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

