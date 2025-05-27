Financial Insights Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after buying an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix
In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Netflix Price Performance
Shares of NFLX opened at $1,185.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,040.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $965.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,211.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
