Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $61.99 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of Roper Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,633,000 after buying an additional 360,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,070,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 59,278.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after buying an additional 279,795 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Roper Technologies stock opened at $567.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

