501,739 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 501,739 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $13,906,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,135 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $3,453,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $295.35 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.37.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

