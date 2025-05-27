1,500 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unilever by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,345,000 after purchasing an additional 250,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,191,000 after purchasing an additional 327,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,242 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

