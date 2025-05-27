Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $30,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

