Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2,336.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 0.9% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ASML were worth $23,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in ASML by 4,880.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,019,000 after purchasing an additional 328,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ASML by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,494,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,257,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $732.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $686.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.67. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $288.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.