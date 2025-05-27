W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4,053.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,612 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up 2.2% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH owned 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $56,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,120.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $1,072.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,014.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,061.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $874.98 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,773.08. This represents a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,523.20. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.