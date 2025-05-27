BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

