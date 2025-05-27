Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $566,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CSX by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 63,551 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in CSX by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 0.6%

CSX opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

