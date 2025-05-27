3,629,772 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,629,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,133,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.19% of CSX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CSX by 616.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,114,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 958,957 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

