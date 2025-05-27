Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of BNS opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7415 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 111.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

