Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 2.4% increase from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

TSE:RUS opened at C$42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$34.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

