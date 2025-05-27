Brucke Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 424 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 424 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.43.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $393.53 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.50 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

