IronOak Wealth LLC. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,750,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

