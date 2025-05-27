Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

