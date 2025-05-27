Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $287.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

