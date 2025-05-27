Berkeley Inc Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Berkeley Inc lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,189 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 2.4% of Berkeley Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,400,425.20. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $956,653.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,091 shares in the company, valued at $17,760,529.79. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,398 shares of company stock worth $4,439,950 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.