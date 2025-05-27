Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Raises Dividend to GBX 102.60 Per Share

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 102.60 ($1.39) per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 90.4% increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $53.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Intertek Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,828 ($65.51) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,686.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,814.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,044 ($54.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,575 ($75.64).

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 2,198 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,525 ($61.40) per share, with a total value of £99,459.50 ($134,951.83). Also, insider Andre Lacroix sold 39,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,994 ($67.76), for a total transaction of £1,972,530.12 ($2,676,431.64). 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($78.70) to GBX 6,000 ($81.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

