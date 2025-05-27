Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Lessened by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of PKG opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.42. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $172.72 and a 12 month high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

