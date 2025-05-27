Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stake Increased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.2% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 223,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

