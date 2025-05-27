Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 10,459 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $35,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $274.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.