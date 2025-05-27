American Investment Services Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

