Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,501 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $233.41 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

